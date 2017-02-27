Police: Two soldiers, third man charged in downtown drug deal gone bad

Three men, including two soldiers, were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus after an apparent drug deal went bad, according to police reports.
Antonio Sadler, 44, was charged with distribution of cocaine. Randall Glaun, 28 and Toby Longoria Jr., 32, both U.S. Army staff sergeants who live on Fort Benning, were charged with one count each of strong arm robbery and one count each of possession of cocaine. Strong arm robbery is a robbery with the use of physical force, but no weapon.
All three men are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block between Broadway and Front Avenue in the breezeway of the Columbus State University parking garage, according to police.
Sadler is accused of selling 1.4 grams of suspected powder cocaine to the two soldiers, according to the report. An altercation occurred and Sadler was transported to Midtown Medical Center. He has posted bond and been released from custody, according to Muscogee County Jail records.
Glaun and Longoria are accused of taking Sadler’s wallet, $60 and cell phone. Longoria was in possession of the stolen cell phone when he was arrested, police said. Glaun was in possession of the wallet at the time of his arrest, according to police. Glaun and Longoria remained in custody Monday morning.
The arresting officer for all three suspects was Michael O’Keefe, who is assigned as an off-duty officer to the Uptown Business Improvement District, which provides additional downtown security.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments