Police: Woman charged with beating 10-year-old at Wal-Mart on Victory Drive

A woman was charged with child cruelty after allegedly beating a 10-year-old girl on her face and body at the Wal-Mart on Victory Drive, according to Columbus police reports released early Wednesday.
Letrice Blair, 45, faces one count of child cruelty charge related to the Feb. 13 incident that authorities said led to non-life-threatening injuries. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but she was later released on bond.
A Columbus police officer was working part-time at the 3515 Victory Drive store around 6 p.m. Feb. 13 when he was told about the incident. Further investigation indicated that Blair used a belt to strike the 10-year-old girl on her face and arms, according to an arrest report.
Authorities said she beat the girl in front of cameras, an officer and other people. She was arrested on the scene.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments