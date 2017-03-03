Columbus police trying to identify woman who stole dog from shelter

Authorities are trying to identify the woman who stole a dog from the Animal Ark Rescue at 7133 Sacerdote Drive, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick confirmed Friday morning.
The Columbus Police Department’s Property and Crime unit posted five video surviellence clips on its Facebook page showing the woman who stole the dog Tuesday evening and returned it unharmed the following day. Slouchick said the dog was recovering from surgery on its teeth prior the incident.
Officials said the woman, who has long black hair, pulled into the parking lot in what appears to be a Ford Fiesta at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday. She exited her car wearing an ID badge and went to the front door.
She returned to her vehicle a minute later. Then she stepped from the car while talking on the phone, and the ID badge is no longer on her neck, according to police.
“Apparently it was an ID badge from where she works,” Slouchick said.
She walked around the building and then entered, according to the post.
Minutes later, she leaves the shelter with the dog, dog food, a dog bed, a dog leash and dog bowls. At the time, she was dressed in a dark long-sleeve shirt with black pants and black shoes.
The next day, she returned in the same vehicle and dropped the dog off outside of the building before fleeing. She didn’t return the stolen property, Slouchick confirmed.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouarged to call Detective Ada Johnson at 706-225-4366.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
