Columbus man pleads not guilty to beating, robbing man on 17th Avenue

A man who allegedly beat and robbed a man on 17th Avenue appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday morning to face charges related to the incident.
Anthony Thrower, 28, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and battery with visible harm. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail. He was denied bond on the armed robbery charge, but he was granted a $500 bond on the other charge.
Columbus Police Officer Merri Parish said she was dispatched to the 1500 block of 27th Street around 6:14 p.m. Saturday to speak with the victim about the incident. He reported that Thrower robbed him at gunpoint and beat him about 45 minutes earlier in the 2700 block of 17th Avenue.
A cellphone and shoes were among the items stolen, according to the police report.
Authorities said Thrower fled from police on foot, but he was apprehended later that day at 6:52 p.m. Saturday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments