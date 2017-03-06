Columbus man pleads not guilty to beating, robbing man on 17th Avenue

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

1:42 Touching the future through good teaching

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:37 See Carver's Mya Millner top Columbus on last-second shot

0:45 Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire