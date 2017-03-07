Fleeing driver charged with vehicular homicide in hit-and-run, police say

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in the Saturday night hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Columbus police said.
Jovonne Williams also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.
Columbus police were called to scene around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. Kassandra “Kassie” Hollinhead, 35, was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 10:44 p.m. after she was struck by two vehicles while crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said. Police said one of the vehicles fled the scene.
Columbus Police Sgt. Fred Carnes said Williams was driving the Ford Explorer that fled the scene. He didn’t give any additional details about the case.
