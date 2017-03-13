Two men shot outside of Club Medallion before Moneybagg Yo performance

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead Pause

1:21 Officer who was shot during siege honored Thursday morning

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

1:35 Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies