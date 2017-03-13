Two men shot outside of Club Medallion before Moneybagg Yo performance

Two men were shot outside of Club Medallion before rap artist Moneybagg Yo was set to perform at the night club, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips confirmed.
The victims, who suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center. One man is in stable condition, and the other victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
A woman who was also injured during the incident went to a Phenix City hospital for treatment, but officials have yet to confirm whether she was actually struck or grazed by a bullet.
“It appeared that something had grazed her leg,” Phillips said. “It possibly was a bullet. Maybe in her running out of the club, she might have scraped herself really bad on something.”
She said a Chevy Malibu, Dodge Challenger and Land Rover were also struck by gunfire when shots rang out around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, causing $250,000 worth of damage.
It’s unclear at this time if the Moneybagg Yo was at the club during the shooting, but Phillips confirmed that it occurred before he was set to perform. No arrests have been made in the case, and there are no suspect descriptions available, she confirmed Monday morning.
