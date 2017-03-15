Body found in Warm Springs after mobile home fire

A body was found early Wednesday after fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home in Warm Springs, authorities said.
The victim hasn’t been identified in the 6:15 a.m. fire at 1138 River Road, said Glenn Allen of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens’ office. No cause of death has been determined.
Firefighters found the mobile home in flames and smoke after a school bus driver spotted the blaze. Part of the mobile home was consumed in flames as firefighters battled to control the fire.
State fire investigators and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation in the fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the home.
