Body found in Warm Springs after mobile home fire

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby Pause

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:17 Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

2:32 Mark LaJoye and Robert Keith Smith make sheriff endorsement