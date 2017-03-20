Woman reports being raped at Weracoba Park in Columbus

A woman told authorities she was raped Sunday afternoon at the Weracoba Park at 1505 Cherokee Avenue, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
An officer was called to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. Sunday to speak with the woman about the incident. She stated that it occurred earlier that day between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Authorities have yet to release further details concerning the incident or assailant. No arrest have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
