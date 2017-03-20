Woman reports being raped at Weracoba Park in Columbus

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout Pause

1:29 Twenty things to do in Columbus during Spring Break 2017

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

1:19 Midtown Medical Center shows off renovated unit

3:06 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 20 from WRBL'S Cody Nickel

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab