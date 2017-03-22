Two plead not guilty to trafficking in meth; police seize $18,000 cash

Two Columbus men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trafficking in methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 185 at Williams Road in which police also seized $18,000 in cash.
John Cook, 31, was charged with trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana. Tyrone Thomas, 30, was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana, driving in the improper lane and driving while license was suspended or revoked. Recorder’s Court Judge Mary Buckner ordered both men held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail and bound all charges over to Superior Court.
Will Basset, an agent with the Special Operations Unit, told the court that members of the unit were working the northbound area along I-185 after an informant said Cook was selling narcotics in the city. The person said Cook may be returning to Columbus with a quantity of drugs.
Officers in marked police vehicles were in the area when a Chevy Impala with what appeared to be excessive window tint as the vehicle exited at Williams Road. After stopping the vehicle driven by Thomas, police detected a strong odor of marijuana. Agents searched the vehicle and found marijuana cigarette in ash tray, 16.8 ounces of meth in a bag and $18,000 in cash in a zip-lock storage bag.
Cook was represented by public defender Robin King and Thomas was defended by attorney Stacey Jackson who asked Basset what kind of contraband was found on Thomas. All the drugs were found in the vehicle, the agent said.
Most of the cash was in the glove box of the car with about $11,000 banded together. Each suspect had about $1,000 when taken into custody, the agent said.
Basset said Thomas told him that he didn’t know about the meth in the car. Cook made no statement to agents after his arrest. A field test on the meth came back positive for the drug.
Basset also said Thomas’ name was never mentioned from the source about alleged drug sales.
