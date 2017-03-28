Columbus police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Wilson Apartments

A murder warrant has been issued in the Friday shooting of Maurice McGhee at Wilson Apartments, Columbus police said Tuesday.
The suspect was identified as Adrian Karl Pollard of Columbus, said Police Lt. Greg Touchberry. Pollard faces one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Touchberry said Pollard is considered armed and dangerous.
Police were called at 5:39 p.m. to the 317 Building of Wilson Apartments, 3400 Eighth Ave., to check on a shooting. At the public housing complex, they found McGhee suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
Surethea Green, the victim’s mother, previously told the Ledger-Enquirer that her son, his former girlfriend and the suspect were involved in a dispute over the child the woman is carrying. The woman recently split from McGhee but he was still stopping by the apartment, Green said.
Pollard, 28, is described as black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a “Death before Dishonor” tattoo on his chest.
Anyone with information on the location of Pollard or the homicide to contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or 911.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
