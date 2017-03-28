Homeless woman seeking $20 for sex charged with prostitution

A 31-year-old Columbus woman was charged with prostitution Tuesday after police said she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover agent with the Special Operations Unit.
Tamika Mitchell, who is homeless, also faces one count of possessing a drug-related object after her 2:34 p.m. arrest at the corner of 30th Avenue and Dawson Street. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The Special Operations Unit was working on prostitution activity in the area when an agent stopped his vehicle on Dawson Street. Mitchell agreed to perform oral sex on the agent for $20.
A glass smoking device was found on Mitchell after she was taken into custody.
