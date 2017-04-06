Columbus police: Suspect arrested after hitting woman with walker, cooking pot

A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attacking a woman with a walker and cooking pot at the Outback Care Group, Columbus police said.
Beverly Rodger Gardner, 58, of Columbus was apprehended at 10 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officers were called to the assisted living facility at 6930 Buena Vista Road around 9:09 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an aggravated assault.
According to an arrest report, Gardner choked a woman and struck her on the head with a cooking pot about three times at the Outback Care Group. Police said she also hit her with walker.
