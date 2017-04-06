Knife-wielding man accused in parking lot stabbing at Starbucks

Minutes after a woman was attacked by a knife-wielding man in the parking lot of Starbucks, Columbus police arrested a suspect in the area.
Hannibal H. Chambers, 34, is charged with one count each of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime in the 11:30 a.m. Thursday incident at 4519 Woodruff Road, said Police Maj. J.D. Hawk. Chambers is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. hearing Saturday in Recorder’s Court.
Chambers was taken into custody at a residence in the 1900 block of 44th Street.
The woman, 28, is being treated for several knife wounds on her body but they are not believed to be life-threatening, Hawk said.
Police said the woman and the man weren’t acquainted. She was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot of the popular coffeehouse when the suspect approached her.
