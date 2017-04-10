Suspect, 58, pleads not guilty to choking woman at Columbus group home

A woman accused of striking a woman with a walker and cooking pot at the Outback Care Group appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court early Friday to face a charge related to the reported attack.
Beverly Rodger Gardner, 58, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $7,500 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter ordered that she stay away from the victim and be mentally evaluated by the county physician. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus police said they were called to the assisted living facility at 6930 Buena Vista Road around 9:09 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an aggravated assault.
According to an arrest report, Gardner choked a woman and struck her on the head with a cooking pot about three times at the Outback Care Group. Police said she also hit her with a walker.
