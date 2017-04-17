Crime

April 17, 2017 1:44 PM

Columbus woman says she was kidnapped, assaulted by ex-fiance

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 40-year-old Columbus woman told police she was kidnapped in Columbus and assaulted.

Arrested by police in LaGrange, Ga., on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA was 32-year-old Jason Cofield of Columbus.

On Saturday, officers of the LaGrange police department responded to 311 Vernon Street where a Troup County deputy had been flagged down by a woman who was reporting a kidnapping.

She told officers that Cofield, her ex-fiance assaulted her in Columbus and forced her to drive him to LaGrange where he continued to assault her.

Cofield later came to the LaGrange Police Department and after being interviewed was arrested.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin 2:33

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster
Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery 0:24

Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos