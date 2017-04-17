Columbus woman says she was kidnapped, assaulted by ex-fiance

A 40-year-old Columbus woman told police she was kidnapped in Columbus and assaulted.
Arrested by police in LaGrange, Ga., on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA was 32-year-old Jason Cofield of Columbus.
On Saturday, officers of the LaGrange police department responded to 311 Vernon Street where a Troup County deputy had been flagged down by a woman who was reporting a kidnapping.
She told officers that Cofield, her ex-fiance assaulted her in Columbus and forced her to drive him to LaGrange where he continued to assault her.
Cofield later came to the LaGrange Police Department and after being interviewed was arrested.
