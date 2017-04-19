Crime

April 19, 2017 3:46 PM

Columbus police release name of man found dead in church parking lot

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police have identified the man found dead Wednesday morning in a church parking lot on Cusseta Road.

Marion Davon Ralph, 39, was pronounced dead at 7:29 a.m. of a gunshot wound, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. The victim’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Maj. Gil Slouchick of the Columbus Police Department said police responded to the scene around 7 a.m. in reference to a person being shot in a parking lot. The name of the church is Pentecostal Church of God, located on 25th Avenue between Dawson and Cusseta Road.

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings

Taylor Moss, a resident of the Winterfield community, talks about the challenges and frustrations of living in a neighborhood that has seen shootings, one fatal, not only on consecutive days but also right across the street from one another.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

He said this morning that the investigation was in the early stages.

Police is asking anyone with any information about this shooting, or with any information as to Marion Ralph’s movements during the last 24 hours, to please contact Cpl. D. Baker at 706-225-4047 or dbaker@columbusga.org.

Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos