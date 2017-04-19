Columbus police release name of man found dead in church parking lot

Columbus police have identified the man found dead Wednesday morning in a church parking lot on Cusseta Road.
Marion Davon Ralph, 39, was pronounced dead at 7:29 a.m. of a gunshot wound, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. The victim’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Maj. Gil Slouchick of the Columbus Police Department said police responded to the scene around 7 a.m. in reference to a person being shot in a parking lot. The name of the church is Pentecostal Church of God, located on 25th Avenue between Dawson and Cusseta Road.
He said this morning that the investigation was in the early stages.
Police is asking anyone with any information about this shooting, or with any information as to Marion Ralph’s movements during the last 24 hours, to please contact Cpl. D. Baker at 706-225-4047 or dbaker@columbusga.org.
