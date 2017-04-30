Crime

April 30, 2017 10:11 AM

Columbus police investigating Sunday homicide

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 21-year-old Columbus man was found shot to death Sunday morning.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Jakorbin King had multiple gunshot wounds.

Bryan said King, a worker at Waffle House, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 a.m.

He said dispatch got the call at 6:58 a.m.

Bryan said King, a black male, was found in an apartment at 1010 33rd Street.

The victim was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Bryan said the body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

