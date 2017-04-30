Grandparents of homicide victim say he was trying to get himself straightened out

The grandfather of a 21-year-old Columbus man found shot to death Sunday morning was “trying to get himself straightened out.”
“I can’t say he was an angel, because I don’t believe in telling unnecessary lies, but he went to work and started back in school,” Grover King said. “He was dedicated to work and school. He was trying hard.”
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Jakorbin King had multiple gunshot wounds.
Bryan said the Waffle House employee was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 a.m.
He said dispatch got the call at 6:58 a.m.
Bryan said King, a black male, was found in an apartment at 1010 33rd Street.
The victim was wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
Bryan said the body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.
King’s grandmother, Dell King, said her grandson’s mother is getting treatment in a nursing home. She said at one time her grandson attended Brookstone school.
She could not believe what had happened. “It was tragic, just unbelievable.”
She her grandson was out of trouble.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
