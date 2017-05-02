Crime

Columbus man pleads not guilty to statutory rape of 13-year-old girl

By Sarah Robinson

A man who authorities said was in a “relationship” with a 13-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to statutory rape Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Anthony Tinsley, 19, also pleaded not guilty to interference of custody. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus Police Detective Amanda Hogan said detectives received information on Aug. 10 about Tinsley having a “relationship” with a 13-year-old girl. Several witnesses reported seeing it on social media and in public.

The victim told authorities she was “having a relationship” with Tinsley, and they engaged in “sexual intercourse,” Hogan testified. Officials have yet to determine when the two met.

Authorities issued warrants for Tinsley and he was taken into custody in Panama City, Fla. at 12 a.m. Friday. He didn’t testify in court.

Georgia law states that anyone who has “sexual intercourse” with a person younger than 16 can face statutory rape charges, because a person younger than 16 can’t legally give consent.

