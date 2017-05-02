Crime

May 02, 2017 12:11 PM

Opelika police trying to identify 2 suspects in Wal-Mart theft

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Opelika police are searching for the unidentified man and woman accused of using a counterfeit check to purchase electronics from the Wal-Mart at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

One suspect was described as white woman between 25 and 35 years old who was last seen wearing a black tank top with blue jeans. The other suspect was described as a white man between 25 and 35 years who was dressed in a gray shirt with “New York” written on the front. He was also wearing a silver necklace, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos