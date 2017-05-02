Crime

May 02, 2017 12:41 PM

Auburn police: Man arrested after raping 15-year-old girl

By Sarah Robinson

A man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

Wilmer Adailt Lemus Villafuerte, 19, of Loachapoka, Ala. faces one count of second-degree rape in connection with the incident. He remains in the Lee County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Officials were called to the residence near Lee Road 54 around 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a suspicious incident. The victim’s parents said they found Villafuerte at their home and he fled.

Authorities later determined that the suspect was “sexually involved” with the 15-year-old on prior occasions. Officers located him in the area and took him into custody.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

