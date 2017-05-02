Auburn police: Man arrested after raping 15-year-old girl

A man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Wilmer Adailt Lemus Villafuerte, 19, of Loachapoka, Ala. faces one count of second-degree rape in connection with the incident. He remains in the Lee County Jail under a $10,000 bond.
Officials were called to the residence near Lee Road 54 around 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a suspicious incident. The victim’s parents said they found Villafuerte at their home and he fled.
Authorities later determined that the suspect was “sexually involved” with the 15-year-old on prior occasions. Officers located him in the area and took him into custody.
According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
