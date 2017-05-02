Biker claims self-defense in fatal 2015 gang shootout at Macon Road bar

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events Pause 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda." 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 0:25 Looking Back: Sunny Shah exits the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 21 months in prison 1:12 Grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King speak out 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:08 Inspirational table given to East Columbus Boys & Girls Club 1:47 Amazing Grace filled the quiet stadium for the luminaria ceremony at the 2017 Relay for life 4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Demark Ponder of LaGrange, testifies Tuesday morning during a motion hearing about the night in 2015 when Dominic Mitchell was shot to death at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6969 Macon Road, in Columbus. Ponder, James Daniel Jr. of Pine Mountain, and Daginald Wheeler of Columbus are charged in the shooting. Jury selection in their trial is underway in Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters' courtroom. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer