State Bar of Georgia to offer free “Wills for Heroes,” first responders

Free wills clinic will be available for first responders who work in Columbus and Phenix City at the Troy University’s Riverfront Campus.
The 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. event on May 13 is at 1510 Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City. It is sponsored by the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia and the Alabama State Bar.
First responders and their spouses will meet with volunteer attorneys who will assist each participant. They will help in explaining and drafting free Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney and Advanced Health Care Directive.
The free program is limited to the first 140 first responders to register. Pre-registration is required by Monday.
If you are a first responder in Alabama, there are two sets of completed forms. To make the process easier, forms may be downloaded from the listed links and returned during the event.
Alabama first responders may go to http://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4ea8a628a46-alfirst
Georgia first responders go to http://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050e4ea8a628a46-gafirst
For questions, call Brian Benton at 706-888-6163
