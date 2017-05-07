Crime

May 07, 2017 10:55 AM

Officials release identity of man who drowned while fishing at West Point Lake

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 59-year-old Atlanta man died Saturday after falling into West Point Lake.

Troup County Deputy Coroner Eric Hackley said Sunday morning that Michael Damon White was fishing at the time.

“Witnesses said he stood up on the bank then fell in and drowned,” Hackley said of the accident in Glass Bridge Park.

She said White was not wearing any kind of safety device.

White was taken to West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Ga. where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.

The body will not be sent for an autopsy.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 2:57

One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

Prosecutor to court: 3:24

Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."
No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 2:02

No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos