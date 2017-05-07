Officials release identity of man who drowned while fishing at West Point Lake

A 59-year-old Atlanta man died Saturday after falling into West Point Lake.
Troup County Deputy Coroner Eric Hackley said Sunday morning that Michael Damon White was fishing at the time.
“Witnesses said he stood up on the bank then fell in and drowned,” Hackley said of the accident in Glass Bridge Park.
She said White was not wearing any kind of safety device.
White was taken to West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Ga. where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.
The body will not be sent for an autopsy.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments