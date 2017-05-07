Victim pronounced dead after officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phenix City at 12th Place and 11th Avenue.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. No other details about the victim have been released.
Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith said the shooting occurred at 12th Place and 11th Avenue near Ed’s Country Cooking. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently on the scene investigating.
Phenix City police and Fire & Rescue are at 13th Street where the area is blocked between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue. A silver, four-door sedan is pulled off the road into the front of Lewis Motors Center on 13th Street.
An unidentified man who lives nearby says he heard about 10 shots a few hours ago.
Few details about the incident are available at this time.
Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information become available.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments