Columbus man allegedly found with $4,100 worth of cocaine during traffic stop

A Columbus man was found with $4,100 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop at Manchester Expressway and Reese Road, authorities said.
Terrance Rubel, 46, was arrested at the scene at 5:30 p.m. Monday and charged with possession of Ecstacy, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, crossing the guard lines with drugs, suspended registration and no proof of insurance. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police said an officer was conducting a Georgia Career Information Center check when he spotted a vehicle with suspended registration and no valid insurance. The driver, who was identified as Rubel, was also wanted on a contempt of court warrant.
Officials stopped him at the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Reese Road. They found six Ecstacy pills in his wallet and a small bag containing a straw and cocaine residue.
An official with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office later found 41 grams of cocaine (street value of $4,100) on Rubel, according to an arrest report.
