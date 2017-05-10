Man struck woman with SUV in front of 2 children, Columbus police say

A man allegedly struck a Columbus woman with a SUV in the presence of her two children after a dispute over money, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Recorder’s Court.
David Pritchett, 30, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and reckless conduct and two counts of third-degree child cruelty. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the aggravated assault charge.
Columbus police were called to the 5200 block of Kingsberry Street around 6:45 p.m. April 23 to investigate a domestic dispute.
A woman told officials that Pritchett arrived at her home demanding the money he gave her to pay the bills. She refused to give him the money, and her family told him to leave, according to an officer’s testimony.
Authorities said he got into a blue 1999 Ford Expedition and struck the woman with the vehicle in front of her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. A man was nearly hit during the incident, but he jumped out of the way, according to police.
The woman denied medical treatment on the scene and went to the hospital on her own. She has since been released.
Authorities said Pritchett fled the scene, but he was taken into custody on Sunday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
