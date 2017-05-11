Opelika police searching for men accused of stealing Wal-Mart cash registers

Opelika police are turning to the public for help in identifying the two men accused of stealing two cash registers from the Wal-Mart at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.
The registers were unattended when the men allegedly took them around 8 p.m. Wednesday. They fled the store in a red car driven by a third individual, according to a news release from authorities.
One of the suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old who was last seen wearing a white “Hollister” long sleeve shirt, gray sweat pants and black and white running shoes.
The other suspect was described as a black man between 18 and 25 years old who was last seen wearing a black and red long sleeve shirt, gold necklace, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments