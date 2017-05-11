Mom wouldn't let teen drive car to store, so he bit her and stole it, police say

A 17-year-old bit his mother on the arm and stole his stepfather’s 2017 Chevrolet Spark after he was told he couldn’t drive the car to the store, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Demarco Lamont Pierce pleaded not guilty to simple battery and theft by taking motor vehicle. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $3,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Two Columbus police officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Mulberry Drive around 10:17 p.m. Sunday to investigate a car theft. Dispatch said Pierce was driving a green 2017 Chevrolet Spark that belonged to his stepfather.
Authorities arrived at the home as Pierce allegedly pulled into the front yard in the vehicle. He cried in the car as officials spoke to his parents on the scene, according to an officer’s testimony.
Pierce’s stepfather told police that Pierce asked him for permission to drive the car to a store. He told him “no,” and the teen became upset.
“(The stepfather) stated that Demarco began to yell obscenities and demanded the keys,” the testifying officer said. “He stated that his wife told Demarco that he couldn’t take the car.”
He said Pierce’s mother had the car keys in her hand and refused to give them to her son. That’s when the teen allegedly bit her on the right arm and she let go of the keys.
He left in the vehicle and his mother called 911 to report the incident, according to police.
On the scene, the mother told officials that it was all a misunderstanding. She said she gave Pierce permission to drive the vehicle and he didn’t bite her, according to police.
The testifying officer said there is audio from the 911 call in which she reports the theft and attack. Police said they took photographs after the incident that shows the bite mark on her arm.
Pierce was taken into custody on charges related Sunday’s incident and outstanding warrants stemming from an unrelated armed robbery.
