Police: LaGrange man intentionally crashed into woman’s vehicle after dispute

A 19-year-old man intentionally crashed into a woman’s vehicle on Colquitt Street Sunday night following an altercation, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
Officials have identified the driver, but they have yet to clarify whether warrants have been issued for his arrest.
LaGrange police said they were called to the 400 block of Colquitt Street around 8:08 p.m. Monday to investigate a wreck with injuries. They found a 2012 model Honda Civic overturned on the scene with the 20-year-old driver still inside.
She was transported to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
After further investigation, authorities determined that a LaGrange man traveling in a 2004 Volvo XC90 intentionally struck the woman’s vehicle after an altercation, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
