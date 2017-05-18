Coroner: Man dies after police chase near Cusseta Road

A man died of blunt-force trauma Thursday morning following a police chase in the area of Cusseta Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
He was pronounced at 11:55 a.m., Bryan said. His name has yet to be released.
About one dozen Columbus police vehicles are in the area of Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue and 27th Avenue. Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were also called in to investigate the incident, the coroner confirmed.
There is a silver four-door sedan on the scene with extensive damage to its front end. About a dozen people spectators are also in the area.
Police have blocked off the portion of Cusseta Road one block south and three blocks north of 27th Avenue.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments