Coroner: Man dies after police chase near Cusseta Road

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting Pause 2:02 Murder victim's mother cries out following acquittal 0:10 Columbus police on the scene investigating a death near Cusseta Road 2:27 Attorney Stacey Jackson comments on his client's acquittal on murder charges 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 1:01 Columbus attorney says police have 'weak' case against suspect in 12th Street armed robbery 2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence 1:37 Video Notebook: Special Olympian sings National Anthem before competition 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A man died of blunt-force trauma Thursday morning on Cusseta Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police are investigating the case. Mike Haskey Ledger-Enquirer

A man died of blunt-force trauma Thursday morning on Cusseta Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police are investigating the case. Mike Haskey Ledger-Enquirer