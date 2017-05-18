West Point shooting victim dies at Valley, Ala., hospital

A woman who was found with a gunshot wound on East 12th Street late Wednesday has died at George H. Lanier Hospital in Valley, Ala., authorities said Thursday.
The victim has not been identified in the 10:30 p.m. shooting in the 1100 block of East 12th Street.
West Point police have identified three suspects in connection with the shooting but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the West Point Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 706-645-3548 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Check back for more details as they become available.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments