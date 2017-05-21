Crime

May 21, 2017 3:22 PM

Man charged with making terroristic threats

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 24-year-old Columbus man has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

According to an official report, Brian Reed was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. after a search warrant was served at 2348 Wagner Drive.

There were three outstanding warrants for terroristic threats and acts.

Reed was interviewed by police then transported to Muscogee County Jail.

No information about specific crimes was on the report.

He is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court May 23 at 9 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed

Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed 2:10

Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed
Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase 0:37

Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase
Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 3:43

Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos