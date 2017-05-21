Man charged with making terroristic threats

A 24-year-old Columbus man has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
According to an official report, Brian Reed was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. after a search warrant was served at 2348 Wagner Drive.
There were three outstanding warrants for terroristic threats and acts.
Reed was interviewed by police then transported to Muscogee County Jail.
No information about specific crimes was on the report.
He is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court May 23 at 9 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
