West Point police make arrests in homicide but still searching for suspects

Police in West Point, Ga. in a coordinated effort with police in LaGrange, Ga. have made two arrests in connection with the murder of Sherika Trammell.
Kofi Dowell was arrested around 2 p.m. Saturday and transferred to the Troup County Jail.
Around 6 p.m., Jasmine Snipes came to the West Point Police Department to give a statement on the case and was subsequently arrested in connection with the murder.
She is also at the Troup County Jail.
Police are still searching for Erica Parkmond and Desron Young.
Trammell was the victim of a drive -by shooting while walking on East 12th Street.
Parkmond and Young were seen fleeing the area in a red Chevrolet Tahoe.
Both suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police did not say what connection Dowdell and Snipes had to the shooting.
Anyone with information should call 706-645-3525.
