Opelika police say men ran out of Walmart with cookware sets, vacuum cleaners

Police in Opelika, Ala., say two men put cookware sets and vacuum cleaners in a buggy and ran out of Walmart without paying for the merchandise.
Police say the men ran through the parking lot and got into a green Toyota Camry.
One is described as a dark-skinned black male wearing a black hat, a teal shirt and khaki shorts. He is approximately 5-foot-10.
The other suspect is a dark-skinned black male who was wearing a black hat, white shirt with hood, black pants and neon yellow shoes. He is also about 5-foot-10.
Anyone with information should call police at 334-705-5220. or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
