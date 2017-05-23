Crime

May 23, 2017 12:22 PM

Opelika police say men ran out of Walmart with cookware sets, vacuum cleaners

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in Opelika, Ala., say two men put cookware sets and vacuum cleaners in a buggy and ran out of Walmart without paying for the merchandise.

Police say the men ran through the parking lot and got into a green Toyota Camry.

One is described as a dark-skinned black male wearing a black hat, a teal shirt and khaki shorts. He is approximately 5-foot-10.

The other suspect is a dark-skinned black male who was wearing a black hat, white shirt with hood, black pants and neon yellow shoes. He is also about 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information should call police at 334-705-5220. or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

