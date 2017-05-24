Phenix City woman dies in house fire

A 65-year-old Alabama woman died in a house fire Tuesday evening.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said Marie Blanton of Phenix City was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m.
Sumbry said her husband, Ronald Blanton, was injured and taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. Sumbry did not know the severity of the injuries.
He said the fire was at 6 Lake Drive in Phenix City.
Sumbry said Marie Blanton’s suffered burns during the fire. The body was sent to Montgomery, Ala., for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The office of the Alabama State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Sumbry said Ladonia Fire Department personnel told him the call was received around 3:45 p.m.
