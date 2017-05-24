Phenix City police ID gunshot victim found near Abercrombie Road

A 42-year-old man who was found shot near Abercrombie Road and Mason Road has been identified, Phenix City Police Department said late Wednesday.
Steven Mark McClendon was found with multiple gunshot wounds after police were called at 3 a.m. to check on shots fired in the area. He was transported by ambulance to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m., said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry.
His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy, the coroner said.
The shooting remains under investigation by police. Anyone with information should contact Skip Lassiter at 334-448-2837 of Capt. George Staudinger at 334-448-2836.
