May 25, 2017 8:26 AM

Man shot in leg during burglary at LaGrange apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A shooting at a Bridgewood Drive apartment left one man wounded, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.

He was treated at West Georgia Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.

Authorities said they were called to the 1300 block of Bridgewood Drive around 12:14 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting. They spoke to victim on the scene.

Officials learned that two unidentified men were burglarizing an apartment when the resident of that apartment returned home. Shots were fired and the victim was wounded. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

