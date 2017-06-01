Christian Redwine’s family to file lawsuit against city in deadly police chase

Nearly five months after Christian Redwine was killed by an officer following a police chase, his family’s attorney confirmed Thursday that they will be filing a lawsuit against the city of Columbus.
“I anticipate filing this thing after I get the remaining evidence from the (Alabama Bureau of Investigation) and the city of Columbus,” said attorney Steve Couch, the co-founder of the Couch & Firth, LLC in Hoover, Ala.
Couch told the Ledger-Enquirer Thursday afternoon that he has submitted an ante litem notice to the city concerning the Nov. 6 incident. He said the lawsuit will be filed after he has received more evidence, including dash camera footage from the scene.
When asked how much money the family is pursuing in the lawsuit, Couch confirmed that an amount was listed in the notice but declined to elaborate.
Columbus police said Redwine was driving a Pontiac G-6 stolen from a close friend of his grandmother when he fled from authorities near Columbus State University’s main campus on University Avenue. The passengers in the car were identified as 18-year-old Hannah Wuenschel and 19-year-old Hunter Tillis.
Authorities said Redwine wrecked near the Phenix City exit onto Riverchase Drive before officer Allan Brown arrived on the scene. Brown believed Redwine was trying to run him over when the teen shifted the car into reverse, according to police.
“I have a good belief that the physical evidence will absolutely contradict that statement,” said Couch, who declined to elaborate without further examining the evidence in the case.
Attorney Mike Garner, who represents Wuenschel, said Redwine was trying to back out of a hole. He said Redwine was shot seven times, Wuenschel two or three times and Tillis at least twice.
Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two suspects were treated at Midtown Medical Center and released.
Couch said Brown violated Redwine’s right to due process, right to confront his accusers, right to a trial by jury and more. He said Brown’s actions were “contrary to what is acceptable police conduct.”
“I just think that this officer, for whatever reason, decided to be the judge, jury and executioner on the night that this happened,” Couch said.
Brown, who also will be named in the lawsuit, resigned from the police department about two weeks after a grand jury in Russell County found that he committed no wrongdoing. Police continue to conduct an internal investigation into his actions.
Wuenschel and Tillis continue to face burglary charges linked to the stolen property authorities said they found in the Pontiac after the chase. The items were taken from the Midtown Medical Center on Center Street and the Country Inn & Suites on Fountain Court hours before the chase, according to police.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
