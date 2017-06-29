Man charged with attempted child molestation, sodomy in downtown Columbus

A 45-year-old man was accused of trying to molest a child on Broadway in downtown Columbus, authorities said.
Homer Jay Singleton was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday and charged with one count each of attempted aggravated child molestation, sodomy, driving while license suspended and contempt of court. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were called to Broadway around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday to speak with an individual about a child molestation attempt.
Authorities have not released details concerning the incident, but they stated that it occurred between 8 a.m. June 21 and 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
In recent crime news:
Comments