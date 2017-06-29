Columbus police said three women and a 14-year-old girl were charged after being involved in a fight Thursday night at the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Crime

June 29, 2017 11:59 AM

Man charged with attempted child molestation, sodomy in downtown Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 45-year-old man was accused of trying to molest a child on Broadway in downtown Columbus, authorities said.

Homer Jay Singleton was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday and charged with one count each of attempted aggravated child molestation, sodomy, driving while license suspended and contempt of court. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were called to Broadway around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday to speak with an individual about a child molestation attempt.

Authorities have not released details concerning the incident, but they stated that it occurred between 8 a.m. June 21 and 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

