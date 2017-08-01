Phenix City police issue murder warrant in shooting of teen

Phenix City police have issued a murder warrant in the late Friday shooting on Eighth Street that left 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter dead.
Authorities said they are searching for 42-year-old Stephen Montez Williams, who drives a red 2003 Ford Expedition with an Alabama tag that reads, “57AG438.”
“Williams is armed and considered to be dangerous,” Lt. Darrell Lassiter said in a news release.
Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Eighth Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. They found Shorter dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said a warrant was issued for Williams on Monday, but no further information concerning the incident has been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-298-0611.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments