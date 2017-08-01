Police: Woman arrested in prostitution sting walked away after cop offered $5

A woman was charged Monday afternoon after she allegedly spoke with an undercover officer about trading money for sex near North Lumpkin Road, according to Columbus police.
Amanda Powell, 51, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday and charged with one count each of loitering for the purpose of prostitution and possession of drug-related objects. She is being held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
An agent with the CPD Special Operations Unit said the woman was spotted around 3:45 p.m. Monday in an area near North Lumpkin Road where prostitutes are known to frequent.
She allegedly entered an undercover cop’s vehicle and had a conversation with him. He mentioned that he looking for someone to have sexual contact with and Powell told him that she was on her menstrual cycle, according to an arrest report.
He said she asked if she could engage in oral sex instead and she asked him how much money he had. She exited the vehicle after he told her $5, authorities said.
Police said they found a glass smoking device in her purse that had cocaine residue on it.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments