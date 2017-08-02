Two men charged in fatal shooting of Carver High graduate

Two men were charged in the death of the Carver High graduate who was shot July 14 on Farr Road, authorities said.
Alex Antonio Wilson, 18, and Lorenza Davonta Madden, 19, were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident. Wilson faces an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter.
They are being held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to 909 Farr Road around 11 p.m. July 14 to check on a person shot. At the scene, police found 18-year-old Richard Cummings Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the teen was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car when a shot was fired by a back seat passenger through the seat. The bullet struck the victim in the back and lodged in his chest, the coroner said.
Officials have not release any additional details about the shooting.
In February, Cummings was one of 12 players from the school to sign National Letters of Intent to play college football. Cummings signed to attend Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, where he would major in business.
“He was a beast on the football field,” said Antoinette Luckett, Cummings’ older sister. “He was one of the best to come out of Columbus if you ask me, as far as the linebacker position.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
