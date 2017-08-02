Demetrious Andre Newell Jr.
Crime

Man, 25, charged with murder in Auburn shooting on Foster Street

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 02, 2017 8:06 PM

Three days after Anthony Jamal Davis was found shot to death in a field behind an apartment Sunday in the 500 block of Foster Street, the Auburn Police Division arrested a Cusseta , Ala., man Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Demetrious Andre Newell Jr., 25, surrendered to Auburn authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with murder in the death of Davis and held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Davis, 28, of Auburn was found with a gunshot wound after police were called to check on shots fired in a grassy field about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 p.m. by Chief Deputy Lee County Coroner Gene Manning.

During the investigation, police said Davis was shot during a dispute. Newell was developed as a suspect and identified.

Anyone with information in the shooting should contact detectives at the 24-hour emergency number 334-501-3100, detective section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

