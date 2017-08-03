Driver charged with murder in 5-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway

A Columbus driver was charged with murder after allegedly fleeing the scene of a five-vehicle wreck on Veterans Parkway that left a 43-year-old woman dead, authorities said.
Officials said Jennifer Sisk of LaGrange, who was driving one of the five vehicles, was pronounced dead at Columbus Midtown Medical Center. Her body will be transported the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for an autopsy.
Courdia Bellamy, 28, faces one count each of murder, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, fleeing the elude, no proof of insurance, hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane and four counts of running a red light. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of Talbotton Road and Veterans Parkway around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the collision.
Officials said Bellamy was traveling northbound in 1995 Camry Toyota on Veterans Parkway, approaching its intersection with Talbotton Road.
Sisk was heading westbound on Talbotton Road in a 2015 Kia Motors Optima, approaching the same intersection.
Authorities said a woman in a 2015 Kia Motors Forte was stopped at the stop bar on the left turn lane of Veterans Parkway at the same intersection. She was facing south.
Police said a man in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was facing south in the middle lane of Veterans Parkway at the same intersection.
A woman in a 2017 Toyota Rav4 was stopped in the right lane on Veterans Parkway at the same intersection, according to the report.
Official said Bellamy disregarded the stop light, hitting the left side of Sisk’s vehicle with the front bumper of the vehicle he was driving. Her vehicle then struck the front bumper of the Kia Motors Forte.
Sisk’s car was still in motion from the first collision when it struck the left side of the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a police report.
Authorities said the headlight of Sisk’s vehicle fell off and struck the left side of the Toyota Rav4’s front fender.
Sisk died after being transported to the hospital, but officials said no one else was seriously injured.
Authorities said Bellamy fled from the scene on foot but he was arrested near the area at 8:15 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated before being booked into the jail.
Court records show Bellamy has a history of drug and theft charges, but no violent offenses beyond a misdemeanor simple battery case on Feb. 27, 2007, when he caused injuries by pushing and grabbing a woman. He was ordered to serve 20 days in jail with a year on probation.
On June 16, 2007, he was accused of stealing a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe worth $27,860. Police said he took it from 2223 Blanchard Blvd. He pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property and sentenced to six years with 90 days to serve.
On April 2, 2008, he was accused of breaking into the 1120 Bradley Drive building that formerly served as the Bradley Library. He pleaded guilty the following May 20 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four to serve.
He apparently was not jailed for long, as on Oct. 23, 2009, he was accused of stealing a 2002 Chevy Tracker. Records showed a guilty plea but no sentencing.
On Oct. 7, 2013, he and a woman were accused of theft by receiving stolen property for a 2007 Kia Spectra worth $1,500. That charge was dropped, and instead he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana on May 12, 2014.
On July 21, 2014, he was accused of possessing cocaine, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute it, possessing a firearm while committing a felony for having a .380-caliber pistol on him, and being a convicted felon with a gun.
On May 29, 2015, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison with two to serve on the drug charges, and five years probation on the gun charges.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
