Columbus man helped girlfriend rob her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint, police say

The man accused of robbing his girlfriend’s ex boyfriend with her help appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning.
James Hardy and Elizabeth Castillo, both 30, were arrested in the July 5 incident near Cusseta Road where the victim was struck in the head and robbed at gunpoint.
Cpl. Bill Thornton was called to the intersection of Cusseta Road and Southside Court around 10:45 a.m. July 5 to investigate an armed robbery. The victim said he was headed to work when someone in a gold Cadillac cut in front of him multiple times.
He recognized the vehicle as Castillo’s car. She is his ex-girlfriend.
“He advised that he kept trying to drive around it, but it kept getting in front of him,” Thornton testified. “At which point, he exited the vehicle and he was confronted by Ms. Castillo.”
The victim was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when a man standing behind him struck him in the head and threw him on the ground, leaving a lump on the right side of his forehead. The attacker, who was identified as Hardy, lifted up his shirt to show a pistol in his waistband, according to police.
Thornton said Hardy, Castillo’s boyfriend, pulled the man off the ground and put him in a half nelson.
Castillo allegedly instructed her boyfriend to grab the victim’s wallet. He took the wallet before throwing the victim to the ground and leaving in the Cadillac with her, authorities said.
Castillo pleaded not guilty to the armed robbery July 13 in Recorder’s Court.
Hardy, who was apprehended on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to his charge during Wednesday’s hearing. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound both charges over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
