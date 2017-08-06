Fire fought at Ed’s Barbecue and Country Cooking
Fire fought at barbecue restaurant in Phenix City

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 06, 2017 5:11 PM

Phenix City firefighters extinguished a fire at Ed’s Bar. B. Que and Country Cooking Sunday afternoon.

The call came shortly before 4 p.m.

Captain Ronnie Norris of the Phenix City Fire Department said it took about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames at the business located at 1017 12th Place.

He said nobody was injured.

Norris said the fire began in the grill area. There is a cooking shack by the building.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire at this time,” Norris said.

Norris could not say at this time how much damage was done.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

