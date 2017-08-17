Crime

Wickham Drive shooting victim dies of gunshot wound

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 17, 2017 3:02 PM

A 26-year-old man who was shot while sitting in his car on Wickam Drive Tuesday has died, authorities said Thursday.

James Francesconi of Columbus was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Bryan said the man was sitting in his driveway when he was shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was on life support since the shooting, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

