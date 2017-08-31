Columbus teen dies after shooting on Henson Avenue

A Columbus teenager died early Thursday morning from a gunshot wound, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
Bryan said he was dispatched to the Midtown Medical Center emergency room at 4:20 a.m. There he pronounced Tremaine Taylor, 18, dead of a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened at 458 Henson Ave, Bryan said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Bryan said this death marks the 26th homicide in Muscogee County this year. There were 26 total homicides in 2016.
Taylor’s body will be sent to Atlanta for autopsy.
No further details are being released at this time.
