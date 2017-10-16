Columbus man, woman allegedly found with more than $2,300 worth of meth

A man and woman were allegedly found with more than $3,500 worth of drugs, including meth and heroin, early Sunday near North Lumpkin Road and Springfield Avenue, according to Columbus police.
Troy Gray and Samuel Harold, both 56, face one count each of possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijauana with the intent to distribute. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities were patrolling the area near Springfield Avenue and North Lumpkin Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday when they came in contact with Gray and Harold.
Officials said they found the two with $750 worth of crack cocaine, $210 worth of heroin, $230 worth of marijuana and $2,390 worth of meth.
Officials said they also found Harold with a $250 handgun. He was given an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and no tag light.
Gray faces an additional charge of crossing the guard lines.
